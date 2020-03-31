STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tirupur garment cluster stares at a bleak future amidst coronavirus outbreak

The association says chances of its revival depend solely on government patronage as most firms have bank loans and insufficient working capital.

Published: 31st March 2020 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh tribal women

For representational purpose. (Photo | Express)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Raja Shanmugham, president of Tirupur Exporters’ Association, receives 60 calls on an average from worried garment traders and exporters, who are clueless on their future as the coronavirus outbreak has put an abrupt stop to their businesses. Shanmugam patiently lends an ear and apprises them of the association’s efforts to revive the industry. He said he is trying his best to allay fears, ever since a 34-year-old garment manufacturer ended his life on March 24.

The Tirupur garment industry, which has over 10,000 manufacturing units, is facing the worst time ever. The garment clusters that employ over 6 lakh people is staring at a loss of over Rs 10,000 crore in just three months. For both the small and big firms, the road to revival seems difficult.

Shanmugam said the Tirupur exports industry used to see a turnover of Rs 2,500 crore per month on an average, but the units have not yet received their payment dues for January and February.

“As coronavirus affected the EU, Canada and other markets, the brands have not made our payments. Besides, the shipments released in March are right now on high seas or lying at the ports. Nobody knows when these shipments will be cleared and taken to warehouses or when we will get the dues.

Even after the lockdown is over, we may hardly be able do any business in April. Even the domestic market, which is also worth Rs 2,500 crore a month, is affected. We may see Rs 10,000-12,000 crore loss in just three months,” Shanmugam said.

The business hub of Tamil Nadu is wearing a deserted look. The association says chances of its revival depend solely on government patronage as most firms have bank loans and insufficient working capital.
The association has requested the government for a moratorium of at least one year. “It’s clear that in next three months we won’t get any major export orders as coronavirus has battered economies globally. So, how will we pay our loans? The government should also infuse at least 25 per cent of working capital into the industry, else we have no chance of a revival,” said the association.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tirupur garment manufacturing units
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
Gallery
Unsurprisingly, the Portuguese manager's dream XI is dominated by Chelsea stars including Frank Lampard and John Terry. The North Londoner's iconic goalkeeper Petr Cech was chosen over Real Madrid's Iker Casillas, and not a single player from his current
Jose Mourinho reveals all-time XI of players he managed. As Cristiano, Drogba find a place, Pogba misses out. Find out who else got dumped by the 'Special One'
Many consider ATP stars with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal as inspiration. Here are some motivational quotes by tennis stars about life and struggles that will help you fight through tough times.
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Motivational quotes by tennis stars that will help you through tough times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp