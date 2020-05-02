Kinetic Green swift to cope with change, turns e-vehicle stock to foggers and sprayers

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the slump in passenger vehicle sales amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra-based Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited has shifted its focus to electric cargo and delivery vehicles. The firm now aims to raise revenue from the segment.

Kinetic Green’s founder and CEO Sulajja Firodia told TNIE that sale of its e-delivery and cargo vehicles currently contribute to almost 30 per cent of its total revenue, but the company aims to increase this to 50 per cent this financial year.

The company is working plans to launch a wide range of products. Catering to the current demand scenario, the firm on Wednesday launched a range of electric vehicles that can be used for fogging and spraying operations to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The company has transformed its electric three-wheelers into Kinetic e-Fogger and e-Sprayer vehicles. “We have already received 50-60 orders from different municipal corporations. From the responses, it seems by end of May we will have orders for 150-200 such vehicles,” said Firodia.

According to Firodia, as the fogging and spraying equipment is mounted on Kinetic’s electric vehicles rather than on a diesel vehicle, they offer a green solution without noise, vibrations and air pollution. These vehicles are extremely economical with an operating cost of only 50 paisa per kilometre and can easily disinfect congested slums, industries and residential areas. The vehicles are well-equipped to have both water-based and diesel-based fogging options.

“Kinetic Green is extremely happy to introduce these revolutionary products that will help create a germ-free environment and contribute to arresting the spread the coronavirus,” Firodia said, adding that Kinetic Green will focus more on research and development of such products now.

With the factories shut as part of the lockdown, the company has used its stock of over 300 electric vehicles that have been transformed into e-Fogger and e-Sprayer vehicles.

The company has fully developed the supply chain, and completed development and testing of its solutions. A few of the e-Fogger vehicles are already running in certain places like Panvel in Maharashtra and Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh. The firm is in talks with several urban local bodies including various Maharashtra government authorities. The company expects to deliver many more in the coming weeks.