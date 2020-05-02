STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown impact: NRAI’s virtual cash to support members, staff

There is a growing apprehension that even if the lockdown is lifted, fine dining experiences will change as consumers will likely be slow to congregate again in bars and restaurants.

Published: 02nd May 2020

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India may have eased out of the nationwide lockdown with partial opening of shops and industrial activities, but there seems to be no respite in sight for the restaurant industry fighting a grim battle for survival amidst the coronavirus.

In fact, there is a growing apprehension that even if the lockdown is lifted, fine dining experiences will change as consumers — many of whom are cooking at home — will likely be slow to congregate again in bars and restaurants.

While some entrepreneurs are trying to reinvent their business, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), which represents over six lakh restaurants across India, believes one-fourth of businesses will shut down in the absence of a relief package from the government. As the prospect of zero revenue stares at the sector for a substantial period of time, NRAI has launched a programme to support its members and staff to tide over the crisis.

The programme — Rise For Restaurants — allows customers to buy virtual cash worth Rs 1,000 at a flat 25 per cent discount from an expansive list of restaurants across India on the platform’s website, and redeem it in the future against dining bills. At the time of purchase, customers only pay Rs 250. This amount will contribute towards paying the wages of restaurant employees. The remaining Rs 500 is to be paid only when they dine at the restaurant.

This move ensures revenue for the immediate survival of the restaurant staff and also allows patrons to dine out at a discount in the near future.“The virtual cash can be used within six months from the purchase date, with limitless purchases and no minimum expenditure amount, blackout dates or redemption conditions,” said Gauri Devidayal, managing committee member, NRAI.

Some of the restaurants participating in the initiative include Barbeque Nation, Cafe Delhi Heights, Carl’s Jr, Desi Vibes, Farzi Cafe, Monkey Bar, Olive Bar & Kitchen, Punjab Grill, The Beer Cafe, among others.

