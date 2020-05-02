STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Techies breathe easy as US eases H1-B visa norms

According to the statement, the USCIS will consider a Form I-290B received up to 60 calendar days from the date of the decision before it takes any action.

Published: 02nd May 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

visa, H-1B, H1-B, passport

For representational purposes

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major relief to Indian tech professionals, the United States has allowed a grace period of 60 days to H1-B visa and green card applicants, who have been served notices for submission of various documents, for responding to the requests in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the 60-day grace period for responding to its requests will include requests for evidence; continuations to request evidence (N-14); notices of intent to deny; notices of intent to revoke; notices of intent to rescind and notices of intent to terminate regional investment centers; and filing date requirements for Form I-290B, Notice of Appeal or Motion.

“USCIS will consider the responses to the requests and notices received within 60 days before taking any action,” it said. Under the normal procedure, H1-B or non-immigrant visas granted to those with specialised skills can remain in the country only for 60 days after they are being laid off by their employer. Analysts say the move may benefit the Indian IT/ ITes tier-1 companies who would prefer hiring the workforce from the current H1-B visa pool as compared to applying for the new visas under a stricter regime.

“Tier-1 IT firms may now look for talent among the available H1-B visa pool. Similarly, mnay start-ups in the US who would hire employees on project basis for short terms,” said Pareekh Jain, Founder and Lead Analyst, EIIRTRend and Pareekh Consulting. The announcement comes days after Indian tech professionals who are the largest beneficiaries of H1-B visas in the US had sought a grace period of 180 days to retain the visa status.

Earlier, President Trump had said that there will be a new legislation in the country which will temporarily halt immigration and work towards securing employment of the Americans. This had triggered a panic among the Indian techies currently holding H1-B visas especially after unemployment claims in the US surged to a record high at 3.8 million.Nearly two lakh H1-B visa holders could lose their status by June, a majority being Indians.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
H1B visa extension Coronavirus COVID 19 Green card application USA
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp