STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI Governor stresses on need to step up credit flow

However, the response has been lacklustre with banks borrowing a mere `2,000 crore, implying that the crisis among mutual funds isn’t as severe.

Published: 03rd May 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday reiterated the need to improve credit flow, particularly extending working capital to MSMEs besides implementing the 3-month moratorium in toto. Interacting with the chiefs of major public and private sector banks via a video conference on Saturday, Das acknowledged the banking officials’ contribution during the lockdown and discussed the current economic situation in the country.

Reviewing the current situation, he underscored the need to step up credit flow to different sectors including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), micro finance institutions, housing finance firms and mutual funds. Last week, the central bank even opened a Rs 50,000 crore special liquidity window to enable mutual fund houses to tide over the crisis.

However, the response has been lacklustre with banks borrowing a mere Rs 2,000 crore, implying that the crisis among mutual funds isn’t as severe. Despite RBI reducing the reverse repo rate to 3.25 per cent discouraging banks from sitting on cash, they continued to park suplus funds with the central bank, and as much as Rs 7 lakh crore is parked under the reverse repo window.

Some of the other topics discussed during the meeting included post lockdown credit flows including provision of working capital with special focus on credit flows to small businesses, implementation of three months moratorium on repayment of loan instalments announced by the RBI, monitoring of overseas branches of banks in view of the slowdown in economies across the globe and stability of the financial sector, the central bank said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp