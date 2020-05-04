STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Food services industry players distributed 50 lakh meals in April during lockdown: NRAI

Under the initiative #FeedTheNeedy, the members of National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) leveraged their food production capabilities to feed the underprivileged.

Published: 04th May 2020 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Apex food services industry body NRAI on Monday said its members have distributed over 50 lakh meals to the needy in April during the lockdown.

Under the initiative #FeedTheNeedy, the members of National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) leveraged their food production capabilities to feed the underprivileged.

"As a responsible industry body comprising players in the food service industry, we could not have turned a blind eye to the hunger plight of the underprivileged and therefore decided to pool together our infrastructure and resources to feed the needy during the lockdown," NRAI President Anurag Katriar said in a statement.

The enthusiasm of member restaurants and generosity of the donors to this cause made the journey to 50 lakh easy, he added.

"we received tremendous and wholehearted support from various States, several departments and multiple authorities that helped us execute this idea without much hassles," Katriar said.

The member restaurants have also served meals to the people from medical fraternity and other vital service providers like police and municipal authorities who are risking their lives every day in line of duty during this pandemic, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NRAI Food Coronavirus COVID19
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp