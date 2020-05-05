EPFO releases total Rs 764 crore to pensioners for April

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Retirement fund body EPFO on Tuesday said it has disbursed a total of Rs 764 crore to 65 lakh pensioners for April under its pension scheme.

All 135 field offices of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) processed pension payment for April 2020 in advance to avoid inconvenience to pensioners on account of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, according to a labour ministry statement.

EPFO officers and staff battled all odds to send Rs 764 crore to all nodal branches of pension disbursing banks throughout India, it further said.

All Bank branches have been directed to ensure credit of pension in the accounts of pensioners on schedule, the EPFO, which has 65 lakh pensioners under its pension scheme, said.

Timely credit of pension in this hour of need has been accorded top most priority by the EPFO to bring succour to the pensioners during this pandemic crisis, it added.