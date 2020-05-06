STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

EPFO allows employers to register digital signatures via e-mail

In view of this situation and to further ease the compliance procedure, EPFO has decided to accept such requests through e-mail also, the ministry said.

Published: 06th May 2020 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

EPFO office

Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Retirement fund body EPFO on Wednesday allowed employers to register their digital signatures online through e-mail, in view of the lockdown to combat COVID-19, according to a labour ministry statement.

Currently, authorised persons of employers have to go to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) offices to get their digital signatures registered.

In the current scenario of the lockdown and other disruptions, employers are not able to function normally and are facing problems in using their digital signatures or Aadhaar-based e-sign on EPFO portal, the statement said.

Many important tasks like KYC (Know Your Customers) attestation, transfer claim attestation etc are being done online by the authorized persons of employers using their digital signatures (DSC) or Aadhar based e-sign on EPFO portal.

For using DSC/e-sign, one time approval from EPFO's regional office is required. But, due to the lockdown, many employers are facing difficulties to send the one-time registration request to the regional offices, it said.

In view of this situation and to further ease the compliance procedure, EPFO has decided to accept such requests through e-mail also, the ministry said.

An employer can send the scanned copy of the duly signed request letter to the concerned regional office through e-mail, it added.

Official e-mail addresses of the regional offices are available at www.epfindia.gov.in. Further, it said such establishments, whose authorized officers have approved digital signatures but are not able to locate the dongle, can login to the employer portal and register their e-sign through the link for registration of already registered authorized signatories.

If their name against the approved digital signature is same as that in their Aadhar, the registration of e-sign will not require any further approval, it added.

Other authorised signatories can register their e-signs and send the request letters approved by the employers and seek approval of the concerned EPFO offices, it said.

This facility provides further relief to the employers and EPF members adversely impacted by the pandemic, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
EPFO COVID19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp