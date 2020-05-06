STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Our IT sector will manage COVID downturn better than other industries: Kris Gopalakrishnan

What I have experienced during the financial crisis of 2008 is that the best thing about relationship (with clients) is that it is very sticky, Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan said.

Published: 06th May 2020 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan addressing a Global Meet in Kochi in this file photo

Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan addressing a Global Meet in Kochi in this file photo | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

As the world faces its worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, Chairman of Axilor Ventures and co-founder of Infosys, Kris Gopalakrishnan believes that India's IT sector will emerge even stronger at the end of it all. 

Kris pointed out that even though there will be an inevitable blip, it will be temporary and the IT sector will bounce back "stronger than other sectors". He was discussing the economic revival of India and how a post-COVID world would be like with author and journalist, Shankkar Aiyar, on The New Indian Express' webinar, Expressions.

Explaining how the IT sector will respond, he said that both the IT and ITES sector will be impacted because their clients will be hit, but added that the relationships they have built is strong and that will help trigger the revival. 

"They (IT and ITES sector) work with the top 2000 companies in the world and every one of them is facing a decline in revenues. Especially in the area of travel and hospitality and that will get transmitted to the IT sector and they will see a decline in revenues," said Kris. 

ALSO READ | Shankkar Aiyar column: Zombie economies betwixt curve and waves

"But what I have experienced during the financial crisis of 2008 is the best thing about their relationship (with their clients) is that it is very sticky - the customers are very loyal. When things start picking up (pace), you will see the revenues going up for these companies who are zero-debt companies and have huge cash balances. They will be able to manage this downturn much better than, I believe, any other industry. They have loyal clients with deep pockets and the leadership is also very experienced in managing a crisis," he added.

Gopalakrishnan said that he firmly believes that we might have multiple waves of transmission of the virus now that we are allowing people to move, but then this is the only way forward to rebuild the economy. 

"Some transmission will happen and we need to prepare ourselves for that and go forward with this. I am optimistic that we will put this behind us and we will restart the economy. Everything that was true before COVID struck — a young economy, increasing consumption, rising education levels, increasing capabilities — is still true. 

"We were a $160-billion economy in 1980 and today we have become a $2.7 trillion economy — everything that led us from there to here is still true. Nothing has changed. There has been a temporary blip. We must work together to rebuild and if we do that, we will succeed. We have seen a devastated Germany and Japan bounce back," he said, before adding optimistically, "I think today's youth believes that they will rebuild the economy. That's what gives me confidence." 

Gopalakrishnan, who currently serves as the Chairman of Axilor Ventures, a company supporting and funding start-ups, said that the government needs to support the start-up sector after this lockdown ends, as they can fashion the way forward in India's economic journey. 

Most start-ups are lean and have very low overheads, they do not even need an office. 

"If a large number of start-ups end up failing, we will have a whole generation who would be worried about launching or joining a start-up venture. I would emphasise on supporting start-ups," he said. 

"We need to support as many start-ups as possible. I would consider that as philanthropy. We are the third-largest ecosystem for start-ups and we need that to create an economy that's innovative and reacts with speed. We must sustain students going to start businesses," added Kris.

He also pointed out that we have focused on saving lives till now but will have to concentrate on livelihoods as we move forward and that this transition will be crucial. 

Talking about companies and individuals and how they can reinvent themselves in a post-COVID world, he said, "Everyone will have to figure out how to pivot — from individuals to companies. We need to adapt and adapt faster. If we are able to do that, we will survive."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kris Gopalakrishnan expressions New Indian Express Shankkar Aiyar
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp