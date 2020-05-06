STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council suggests mid-year economic review

The Centre has announced a few measures for economic, but there is growing impatience among businesses, who have been demanding stimulus packages for the last one month.

Published: 06th May 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the coronavirus situation further worsening the economic crisis, the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC) has suggested a mid-term economic review in July to reset GDP, revenue and expenditure targets.

“There is an urgent need for mid-year review of the economy, given the fresh economic realities. The tax targets, GDP forecast, fiscal targets and expenditure all need to be readjusted. This will be a sort of mini-budget, and will help in bringing the economy back on track. Majority of members are of the same view,” said a senior PMEAC member. The official said that they have recommended announcement of this in the first week of July.

The matter was taken up during a series of virtual meetings with officials from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Commerce and Industry last week, held under the supervision of the Prime Minister.

The finance ministry had already admitted that all the revenue, divestment and expenditure projections done in the February Budget and the expenditure target are now meaningless, given the two-month lockdown due to the pandemic situation and its devastating impact on the economy.

The Centre has announced a few measures for economic, but there is growing impatience among businesses, who have been demanding stimulus packages for the last one month. Finance ministry officials claimed that one of the reasons for the delayed stimulus is that they are yet to assess the impact of coronavirus-induced lockdown on economy.

“The assessment is still on. There have been some rejig in portfolio and the work has been resumed. Officials are communicating with the industry and PMO on a daily basis,” a senior finance ministry official said.

Tarun Bajaj, a senior PMO official, was recently appointed as secretary of Department of Economic Affairs, as the department will have a key role to play in fixing the economy.Earlier this year, TV Somanathan, who also had a stint in the PMO, was appointed as expenditure secretary.

Portfolio rejigs to plan economic revival

Tarun Bajaj, a senior official from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), was recently appointed as secretary of Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance, as the department will have a key role to play in fixing the economy. Earlier this year, TV Somanathan, who also had a stint in the PMO, was appointed as expenditure secretary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PMEAC Economic Advisory Council GDP
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp