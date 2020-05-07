STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Banks park Rs 8.5 lakh crore with RBI as risk aversion rises

The rising amount of liquidity parked under the safe-mode reverse repo rate indicates the reason why bank credit growth has been off the mark.

Published: 07th May 2020 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian banks have parked a staggering Rs 8.5 lakh crore under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) reverse repo window as on Tuesday — the largest single-day amount ever. The move comes days after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das urged bank chiefs to spur lending to both end customers and to non-banking financial companies and microfinance institutions. 

The rising amount of liquidity parked under the safe-mode reverse repo rate indicates the reason why bank credit growth has been off the mark. According to rating agency ICRA, the incremental credit flow from bank credit, bonds outstanding and commercial paper declined by 64 per cent to Rs 6 lakh crore during FY20 from Rs 16.79 lakh crore in FY19.

In other words, the lack of demand for credit has compelled banks to park significant amount of liquidity under the reverse repo window despite the central bank making it unattractive by slashing interest rate to 3.75 per cent in March.  Karthik Srinivasan, ICRA group head (financial sector ratings), said the sharp decline in incremental credit during FY20 was driven by slowing economic growth as well as heightened risk aversion among lenders.

“Nonetheless, the expectations of increase in incremental credit flow during FY21 is driven by increased credit demand amid weakening cash flows of borrowers because of Covid-19 induced stress, as well as capitalisation of interest for the period of moratorium offered by lenders,” Srinivasan said. 

Meanwhile, on a weekly basis, the growth in bank credit was largely driven by lending to NBFCs and personal loans. The combined incremental contribution of these two segments formed more than 80 per cent of the overall incremental bank credit in FY20, coming from high base of 48 per cent in FY19 over FY18.

“Overall growth in credit continues to remain lacklustre dragged by large industries and trade services. The combined share of industries and trade was 37.5 per cent in outstanding credit, but growth contribution to incremental credit just 11 per cent compared to 26.2 per cent last year,” Care Ratings said. 
It added that retail loans may see a marginal contraction in credit offtake as consumer demand moderates. “The real estate sector may also face severe stress, as individuals would delay home purchases, which may impact housing loans. Housing loans account for more than half of retail loans,” it noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India RBI Shaktikanta Das
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp