STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Present tense and future uncertain for Future Retail amid short supply of cash flows

Due to the plummeting stock prices, the company may not get a good valuation.

Published: 07th May 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

As per the court proceeding, it was reportedly found that Big Bazaar does not have parking space and documents of its fire safety measures.

As per the court proceeding, it was reportedly found that Big Bazaar does not have parking space and documents of its fire safety measures.

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Short supply of cash flow in tandem with soaring promoter debt may place Kishore Biyani holdings in Future Retail, which houses the Big Bazaar chain, and other assets in the spotlight. 

While the company is evaluating multiple options to lower debt and free-up a high pledged stake in the retail arm including the merger of insurance joint venture Future Generali, lenders enforcing their rights and ongoing liquidity constraints could pose potential challenges in future, say analysts.

“We understand that the promoter group is evaluating options including monetisation of stakes in entities and investment properties as well as raising equity from new and existing partner. These steps, if successful, will raise financial flexibility at the promoter entities and lower the risk of a change of control being triggered for the redemption for the US-dollar bonds, said said Snehdeep Bohra, associate director of Fitch Ratings.

However, a subdued valuation, possible delays in finalising new investments and lenders enforcing their rights following the breach of collateral cover requirements could present significant challenges, despite a court ruling providing interim relief until May 4, 2020 from lenders invoking pledges on shares of Future Retail, he added. 

Due to the plummeting stock prices, the company may not get a good valuation. On Wednesday, Future Retail stock closed at Rs 73.15 a share, down 5 per cent — giving it a total market valuation of just Rs 3,858 crore.

Total debt of the group's listed companies stands at Rs 12,778 crore as of September, 2019 with a total pledge estimated to be in the range of 92-98 per cent by value. In Future Retail, promoters own 49.51 per cent, of which 52.28 per cent are pledged, show regulatory filings.

Fitch also pointed out that Future Retail is significantly reliant on short-term debt, which amounted to Rs. 3,300 crore as of September 2019, while it has scheduled long-term debt maturities in FY21 of Rs. 150 crore. “There are no meaningful long-term debt maturities before 2025, when $500 million of secured notes mature,” the ratings agency added.

Analysts also said that the present crisis presents opportunities to well-established players like Avenue Supermarts and Reliance Retail. “Just as Gap did when it bought activewear maker Athleta in 2008, during another economic crisis, many companies are targeting struggling players and may look to pad weak points in their offerings,” said a Mumbai-based analyst. 

While Reliance with a heavy pocket is in a better position to grab a potential stake in the debt laden company, for Avenue Supermarts it would be win-win as it will help them expand their presence while combining the strengths of Future Retail, the person added.
Amazon, which already holds 3.6 per cent stake in Future Retail could also be a potential buyer to expand reach in India.

Future Retail, which is the largest organised retailer in India, has a presence in 437 cities with a total store count of 1,388 stores at the end of Q3FY20. The multiple formats -- supermarket and hypermarket -- it houses include Easy Day, FBB, Big Bazaar, Heritage Fresh and recently acquired chain HyperCity.

As Biyani himself admits, "Diversifying into too many categories apart from food, fashion and home furnishings over the years with limited success in some of them" is the crux of the problem. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Big Bazaar Kishore Biyani Future Generali Future Retail
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp