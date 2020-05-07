STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Vizag gas leak: LG Polymers used to make disposable plastic cutlery

The factory recorded 222.8 billion won (USD 181.8 million) in revenue and 6.3 billion won in net profit last year.

Published: 07th May 2020 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

gas leak from the LG Polymers plant in Gopalapaynam near Visakhapatnam

Gas leak from the LG Polymers plant in Gopalapaynam near Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: LG Polymers India, the company behind the deadly styrene gas leak in Visakhapatnam that left at least nine dead and hundreds hospitalised, is a subsidiary of leading South Korean chemical firm LG Chem that had entered India in 1997 through the acquisition of a local company.

The Vizag plant manufactures polystyrene (PS) that finds wide utility in the food-service industry as rigid trays and containers, disposable utensils, and foamed cups, plates and bowls.

ALSO READ: Was LG Polymers operating in Vizag without green nod from Centre?

The company, according to its website, was established in 1961 as 'Hindustan Polymers' by the Shriram Group for manufacturing PS and its co-polymers at Visakhapatnam. It got merged with MC Dowell & Co Ltd of UB Group in 1978.

Considering India as an important market for its aggressive global growth plans, LG Chem in July 1997 acquired Hindustan Polymers and renamed it as LG Polymers India Pvt Ltd (LGPI) in July 1997.

The factory recorded 222.8 billion won (USD 181.8 million) in revenue and 6.3 billion won in net profit last year.

ALSO READ: Chilling scenes of Vizag gas leak bring back memories of Bhopal gas tragedy 

In terms of sales, the parent company LG Chem was the 10th largest chemical company in the world in 2017.

LGPI's Visakhapatnam factory was being prepared to reopen on Thursday after the lockdown when the accident took place.

Company workers were preparing to restart the operation when the gas started to leak in the early hours.

As much as 1,800 tonnes of styrene is said to have been in the storage tank when the leakage happened.

Due to stagnation and changes in temperature, styrene could have resulted in auto polymerisation that could have caused vapourisation.

ALSO READ: 17 of 20 coronavirus deaths in Bhopal so far of gas tragedy survivors

Styrene gas is a flammable liquid that is used to make polystyrene plastics, fiberglass, rubber, and latex.

The accident at the Visakhapatnam factory raised questions on the improper maintenance of chemicals in the industry and reminded of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, the world's worst industrial disasters.

"LG Chemical has a very strong presence in Styrenics business in South Korea and has plans to establish an equally strong presence in the Indian market by the current product range of PS and EPS," the company says on its website.

"Presently, LGPI is one of the leading manufacturers of polystyrene and expandable polystyrene in India. LGPI in true LG tradition is committed to excellence in product quality, service, and enriching customers through added value."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LG Polymers Visakhapatnam Vizag gas leak gas leak
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp