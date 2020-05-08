STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

AIIB approves USD 500 million loan to support India's fight against COVID-19

The project also supports the purchase of medical equipment, enhanced disease detection capabilities and research.

Published: 08th May 2020 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a loan of USD 500 million to support India's efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beijing-headquartered multilateral lending agency said on Friday.

AIIB's COVID-19 Crisis Recovery Facility, created as part of the coordinated international response to counter the COVID-19 pandemic, has an initial size of USD 5 to USD 10 billion to support its members' urgent economic, financial and public health pressures and quick recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

"The AIIB Board of Directors has approved a loan of USD 500 million to support India's efforts to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 by strengthening the preparedness of the country's national health system," it said.

The project is funded by AIIB's COVID-19 Crisis Recovery Facility created to adapt to urgent financing needs of the Bank's members impacted by the pandemic, it said.

The India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project, cofinanced with the World Bank, will support India in addressing significant challenges posed to the public health system, AIIB said.

"The financing will enable the Government of India to scale up efforts to limit the transmission of cases, strengthen the health system to expand its response capacity and enhance preparedness to manage future outbreaks," it said.

The project also supports the purchase of medical equipment, enhanced disease detection capabilities and research.

It is expected to address the needs of infected people, at-risk populations, medical and emergency personnel and service providers at medical and testing facilities as well as national and animal health agencies.

"Building a resilient health system that can effectively treat COVID-19 patients and prevent its spread is the immediate priority.

This funding will address this need and strengthen India's capacity to effectively manage future disease outbreaks," said AIIB Vice President, Investment Operations D J Pandian.

Sameer Kumar Khare, Additional Secretary in India's finance ministry said AIIB's assistance will help the government in strengthening pandemic research and community engagement and risk communication, among others.

AIIB is a multilateral development bank with a mission to improve social and economic outcomes in Asia. It began operations in January 2016 and now has 102 approved members worldwide.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIIB COVID19 Lockdown Coronavirus
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp