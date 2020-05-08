STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coal India turns down power producers' request to extend timelines of coal auction for supply contracts

The CIL's role is limited to making available the source-wise availability of coal which it has already provided to PFCCL.

Published: 08th May 2020 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Coal India

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned Coal India has turned down the request of power producers to extend the timelines for the third round of auction and the demand for reassessment of eligibility criteria for participation in the bidding for fuel supply contracts.

Also, the PSU miner said that its role is limited to making available the source-wise availability of coal.

The Association of Power Producers (APP) had requested Coal India Ltd (CIL) to extend the timelines for the auction as well as reassess the eligibility for participation in the third round of auction under the SHAKTI B (ii) scheme.

The third auction "is being undertaken by PFCCL (PFC Consulting) as per the IMC (Inter-Ministerial Committee) decision.

The CIL's role is limited to making available the source-wise availability of coal which it has already provided to PFCCL.

Therefore, other issues need to be taken up with PFCCL, being the agency responsible for conducting the auction," CIL told APP.

"Again it is pertinent to mention that the assessment of coal requirement has been made by the CEA (Central Electricity Authority) under the instance of PFCCL as per mechanism of the auction.

"As such CIL has no role in addressing the concerns raised by APP which may be taken up with the concerned agency," the PSU said.

Shakti B(ii) scheme is for power producers who have power purchase agreements with discoms but do not have coal supply contracts with CIL.

Recently, APP had brought to the notice of CIL that the participation of bidders in the SHAKTI B(ii) round 3 auction may be restricted due to stress factors arising from revenue inflows from distribution companies drying up entirely and many discoms serving notices to the power producers to back down their generation.

"Further, for the round three auction, it is noted that the maximum allocable quantity derived basis of the eligible capacity and coal quantum is not in line with the generation parameters as considered in prior rounds of auction (i.e.as per the provisions of scheme document)," APP said.

Both the above factors may result in loss of opportunity to bidders if the SHAKTI B(ii) round three auction is held as per schedule.

"Therefore, in view of the above, in order to avoid any litigations issues arising out of loss of opportunity to bidders it would be prudent to re-assess the eligibility for participation in SHAKTI B (ii) third round auction and till finalisation of same, the auction timelines may be extended," APP said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CIL Coal India
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp