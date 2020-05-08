STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mahindra & Mahindra launches online sales platform amid coronavirus pandemic

'In the recent times, online has been a preferred purchase channel across categories and going forward, the online purchase of vehicles is set to gain more traction,' CEO said.

Published: 08th May 2020 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Mahindra

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday said it has launched an integrated online platform that will provide end-to-end sales experience for prospective buyers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the new initiative -- Own-Online, a customer can finance, insure, exchange, accessorise and own a company vehicle, in four simple steps, from the comfort of their homes, the auto major said.

"With our pre and post purchase online solutions already in place, reimagining the car purchase experience was a logical next step for us," M&M CEO, Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said in a statement.

In the recent times, online has been a preferred purchase channel across categories and going forward, the online purchase of vehicles is set to gain more traction, he added.

"We are ready to lead this change in automotive retail by providing many industry-first experiences to our customers," Nakra noted.

Under the initiative, the customers can personalise their vehicles, instantly generate an exchange, get finance and insurance quotations and make booking payment, making the car ownership journey end-to-end and online in the true sense, the company said.

M&Ms pan-India network of over 270 dealers and 900 plus touchpoints is integrated with the Own-Online platform through back-end technology and process cohesion, it added.

Dealerships have upgraded their procedures and processes and are trained to minimise physical contact, it noted.

Besides, the company is also taking additional precautions across the customer interaction processes such as test drives, document collection and vehicle delivery to ensure high hygiene standards are maintained, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahindra & Mahindra coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp