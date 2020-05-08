STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

What's on Indian consumers' mind?

Almost half a billion people are active Internet users in India and one out of three Indian watch online videos.

Published: 08th May 2020 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Women maintain social distance while standing in queue to buy booze at a wine shop at Jubilee Hills.

Women maintain social distance while standing in queue to buy booze at a wine shop at Jubilee Hills.

By IANS

NEW DELHI:With Indians now being online like never before due to COVID-19 restrictions, searches for queries like e-learning, work from home jobs and recipe in 5 minutes have seen massive growth and these clues to digital searches can help brands craft a strategy for their marketers, says a report from global management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

"...by leaning on digital footprints of their consumers, brands can optimise to show up in the moments that really matter the most to their users," said the report.

Almost half a billion people are active Internet users in India and one out of three Indian watch online videos.

"Even in the wake of COVID-19, consumers are looking for "the best" of whatever they need and business that can help them find it safely, quickly and conveniently," said the report.

"With little to no brand preference, Indians are rapidly converging online to build their consideration sets, even before an actual purchase," it added.

Time Spent on smartphones in week 3 of COVID-19 disruption inched towards 4.5 hours per day, according to data cited in the report.

The management consulting firm pointed out that it is imperative for marketers to hold a seamless dialogue with potential shoppers, from when they discover them online to before an actual purchase. And finally, invest in post purchase redressal systems to be top of mind for consumers.

The insights in the report are mostly derived from Google's report "What is India Searching for?"

Some of the search items that saw massive growth in 2020, according to the report, are best headset, best/top 2W insurance, best skincare brands, best mattress, best movies on YouTube, best trading platforms, best way to lose weight, best way to learn English, best way to study and best Telugu movies 2020, among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus BCG Boston Consulting Group India market
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp