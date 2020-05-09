STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

7-8 states likely to approve home delivery of liquor in the next fornight

Industry observers say the move is a good news for food aggregators lobbying hard to cash-in on the business.

Published: 09th May 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

People have kept their belongings like helmets bottles sacks to mark their positions in queues outside liquor shops in Vasant Vihar in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All major states in the country are working on implementing home delivery of alcoholic beverages with at least 7-8 states to allow the service within the next two weeks. While Punjab, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh have already permitted, others including Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are also mulling on allowing home delivery of alcohol to shore up revenues.

“For a country like India, which has the world’s second-largest population but also the lowest number of outlets, home delivery is the need of the hour to ensure social distancing. At least 7-8 states are expected to give the green signal in the next two weeks,” Amrit Kiran Singh, chairman International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) told TNIE.

ISWAI represents liquor companies such as Diageo-United Spirits Ltd, Pernod Ricard, Moet Hennessy, Bacardi, Remy Martin and Brown Forman that sell about 80 per cent of all spirits and wine in India.

On Friday, the Supreme Court has suggested that state governments should consider the indirect sale of liquor through online or home delivery modes. The same day Madras High Court too ordered that only online liquor sales be allowed in the state to maintain social distancing norms.

Industry observers say the move is good news for food aggregators lobbying hard to cash-in on the business.

“Not just Zomato, states are in talks with Swiggy, Dunzo and HipBar as well and it is the onus of the state governments to decide who they want to work with to facilitate home delivery,” Singh noted.
On the flip side, however, the range of price difference in states could give rise to a thriving grey market.

“In Delhi, for instance, the 70 per cent corona cess levied can prove counterproductive. Delhi has a porous border with many states, where the prices are much lower. We are afraid this kind of price difference will give rise to smuggling of liquor from neighbouring states, thus defeating the objective of increasing revenues,” said Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies director general Vinod Giri, hoping that trade is normalised at the earliest so that such unlawful activities stop.

Easing rules to shore up revenues

While Punjab, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh have already permitted online delivery of liquor, others such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are also mulling allowing the same, to shore up revenue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
alcohol home delivery state revenue
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp