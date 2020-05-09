STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Little economic activity, but cash in circulation on a high

Cash circulation normally spikes during times of  heightened economic activity, with people needing more money for transactions.

Published: 09th May 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: People, wary of a looming economic crisis, seem to be depending more on liquid money. The Currency in Circulation (CIC) in the country during the first four months of 2020 has surpassed the CIC during the entire 2019, reveals the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to the data, currency in circulation between January 1 and May 1 stood at Rs 2.66 lakh crore, higher than Rs 2.40 lakh crore in the entire year of 2019.

Currency in circulation refers to the amount of cash in the form of paper notes or coins, which is physically used for transactions between consumers and businesses. The currency in circulation is all of the money that has been issued by the RBI, minus cash that has been removed from the system.

Cash circulation normally spikes during times of heightened economic activity, with people needing more money for transactions. The demand for currencies also generally surges during the festive season and during elections. Presently, with the economic activities shrinking due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people are withdrawing large amounts of cash and keeping them.

“The withdrawal has gone up from the last week of March. After the Prime Minister announced the three-week lockdown on March 24, there were rush for cash withdrawals as the neighbourhood mom-and-pop stores turned out to be most reliable for daily grocery needs. Many are withdrawing cash from ATMs and keeping it as a reserve for personal needs,” said a banker from State Bank of India. Also, with bank deposit rates coming down, people are decreasingly keeping money with the banks, and are not investing it in financial instruments either. Analysts say this reflects uncertainties.

Going forward, this may pose another challenge for the banking regulator, the RBI, as banks, reluctant to lend, have already parked Rs 8.53 lakh crore of their excess liquidity with the central bank as of Tuesday, data showed.

The problem of excess liquidity parked with the central bank will be further accentuated as banks are unlikely to start lending anytime soon,   even after the lockdown ends, given the economic uncertainties in the wake of the pandemic. Businesses might not also want to increase their debt.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India cash circulation
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp