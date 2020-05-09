Train focus on MSMEs now: Jayant Sinha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jayant Sinha, former minister of state for finance, has suggested that after giving relief to labourers and the most vulnerable segments, the government should focus on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

“Given the high uncertainty, the crisis has to be handled in a sequence. The most vulnerable segments need to be addressed first, which the government has already done. Now the financial help is required for the MSME sector,” Sinha said while speaking at a webinar organised by Chennai International Centre on Rebuilding the Economy.

Sinha said the Centre has already dispensed two stimulus packages and will continue to disburse further if the need arises. “Unlike many countries, we have been able to control the pandemic to a great extent. There are many steps that the Centre has taken to help all the stakeholders during the lockdown,” he argued.