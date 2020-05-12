STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

2 workers die, 1 critical after boiler exploded at NLC India plant: CMD

Of the remaining six who were injured, one is still critical while four are recovering, he told PTI on Tuesday.

Published: 12th May 2020 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Explosion

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two of the eight workers injured in a boiler explosion at a thermal plant of NLC India last week have succumbed to their injuries, company's Chairman and Managing Director Rakesh Kumar said.

Of the remaining six who were injured, one is still critical while four are recovering, he told PTI on Tuesday.

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi has ordered statutory and non statutory payment of at least Rs 15 lakh to the family of the deceased, irrespective of whether employee was regular or contractual.

In addition to the compensation, the company will offer regular employment to the next of the kin of the deceased.

Kumar said the senior management of the company will contribute their one day's salary to the family of the deceased. Besides, Kumar said, NLC India will bear the medical expenses of the injured workers.

Last week, a fire broke out at the company's power plant at Neyveli, Tamil Nadu, resulting in burn injuries to two regular employees and six contract workers.

The company has roped in former chairman of Central Electricity Authority A S Bakshi to investigate into the explosion incident.

NLC India is a navratna company under the coal ministry. The main activity of the PSU is mining and power generation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NLC Boiler explosion thermal plant
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp