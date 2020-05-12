STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Airlines see no profit in green zones

Airlines in India have slashed salaries and send employees on leave without pay as they try to weather the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the aviation sector.

Published: 12th May 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government’s idea to allow airlines to fly passengers only between green zones in the first phase is not something aviation firms want after being out of operations for over one-and-a-half months.

Two senior aviation executives, who preferred anonymity, said the move will not bring much relief to the sector, and that some airlines may even decide to stay put till the services are operational between major airports.India is considering allowing some domestic flights to resume on May 18 or earlier.

“Like railways, the government should allow airlines to carry passengers between big cities to other parts of the country. It would be less chaotic for the industry to start operations on a pan-India level as most of the infrastructure, manpower and aircraft are located within top airports,” said the first executive.

Six airports in India — Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad — account for two-third of the total domestic traffic. It is in these routes where price surge on air tickets are most common, giving airlines a chance to increase their earnings.

“Allowing airlines to operate at limited capacity between metro cities will be a welcome move in the first phase of opening up. The need of the hour is to give airlines a chance to improve their earnings at the earliest, and not force them to fly between unprofitable routes,” the second executive said.

He added that suspending domestic flights, mainly between top cities, till the end of this month would be catastrophic for the sector. “Some airlines may decide to remain grounded if they feel that flying between green zones is not profitable,” he said.

Airlines in India have slashed salaries and send employees on leave without pay as they try to weather the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the aviation sector.

Aviation sector to lose Rs 24-25K cr
Rating agency CRISIL had last week said aviation sector is staring at a revenue loss of Rs 24,000-25,000 crore in the ongoing fiscal as passenger flights remain suspended at least till May 17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Airlines Coronavirus COVID19 Lockdown
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp