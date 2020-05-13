STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19 economic package: Relief for MSMEs with definition change, dues repayment, collateral free loans

The Finance Minister announced a change in the definition of MSME which had not been changed since the MSME Development Act of 2006.

Published: 13th May 2020 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 12:30 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wearing a face mask gestures as she announces the government's economic package to fight the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference in New Delhi Wednesday May 13 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday unveiled six critical measures to prop up the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) - considered the backbone of India’s economy - who have been facing the maximum brunt of COVID-19 induced lockdown.

These include collateral-free loans up to Rs 3 lakh crore backed by government guarantee, Rs. 20,000 crore subordinate debt provision for stressed MSMEs, Rs. 50,000 crore equity infusion through fund of funds, global tender restrictions, repayment of dues within the next 45 days and change in definition of these businesses.

According to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the collateral free loans will enable 45 lakh MSME units to resume business activity and also safeguard jobs.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

"Various MSMEs have been badly hit due to COVID-19 and they need additional funding to meet the operational liabilities built up, buy raw materials and restart businesses,'' she said while laying the contours of the Rs. 20 lakh crore relief package announced by the Prime Minister on Tuesday.

"While the Rs 3 lakh crore would have flowed in the normal course from banks, the advantage here is in terms of the cost being capped, term being fixed with moratorium and more importantly guaranteed by the government," pointed out Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings.

However, it remains to be seen how soon such flows of credit take place as time is very crucial in the present situation in order to meet the immediate requirements of the sector.

Sitharaman also announced a change in definition of MSME, which had not been changed since the MSME Development Act of 2006 and was long awaited because the existing "low threshold in the definition of MSMEs has created a fear among MSMEs of graduating out of the benefits and hence killing the urge to grow."

ALSO READ: Unveiling of Rs 20 lakh crore package begins - Opening beneficiaries MSMEs and NBFCs

Under the revised definition, the investment limit has been revised upward along with the introduction of additional criteria of turnover and elimination of the distinction between manufacturing and services sector.

Both manufacturing and services firms with investment up to Rs 1 crore and turnover of Rs 5 crore will be classified as small, investment of up to Rs 10 crore and turnover of up to Rs 50 crore will be micro, while firms with an investment of up to Rs 20 crore and turnover of Rs 100 crore will be classified as medium enterprises. 

In addition, disallowing global tenders will further give an impetus to the domestic MSMEs sector in line with the objective of Make in India campaign, said Sharad Kumar Saraf, President, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

Industry body Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME), however, is disappointed.

"The industry is in a critical state and needs immediate help to survive. Credit guarantee is good only when the sector is back on its feet. The fear is that the banks will not release loans to MSMEs," said Animesh Saxena, president, FISME, hoping for direct support from the government to revive the ailing sector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 relief package economic relief package COVID 19 cases Economy GDP Coronavirus MSME Tax
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp