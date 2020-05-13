Twitter grants employees option to work from home 'forever'

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has granted an option to his staff to work from home 'forever' even after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, Buzzfeed reported on Tuesday.
Twitter has upped the ante after Facebook, Alphabet (Google) and others have asked their employees to work from home till year-end.
In an email to employees on Tuesday, Dorsey granted the option for staff to work from home indefinitely.
The option wouldn't apply to those required to make a physical appearance, like certain maintenance staff, but those for which their jobs can be done remotely, said the report.
"We've been very thoughtful in how we've approached this from the time we were one of the first companies to move to a work-from-home model," a Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.
Dorsey said it is unlikely Twitter would open its offices before September. Twitter was one of the first tech companies to make it mandatory for its nearly 5,000 employees to work from home.
Google and Facebook have also decided to allow most of their workforces to stay home and work through the end of this year.
Facebook will open most of its office from July 6. Google employees will be able to walk into their offices starting July, but majority of those whose roles allow them to work from home could do so until the end of the year.
Google's original plan was to keep work from home policy until June 1. E-commerce major Amazon India has also allowed its employees to work from home till October.
