WATCH | FM Nirmala Sitharaman's overall package a good one, says ISB Prof
A Professor from the Indian School of Business, Professor Tantri has explained Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Coronavirus relief package.
Published: 13th May 2020 08:18 PM | Last Updated: 13th May 2020 08:18 PM | A+A A-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a host of measures for Micro and Small Medium Enterprises, Non Banking and Housing Finance companies and power distribution companies as a follow up to the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by the Prime Minister a day before.
Professor Tantri from Indian School of Business has analysed the breakdown given by the Finance Minister and explained why this might be a good package overall.