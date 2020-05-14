STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Finance Minister announces liquidity support for stressed NBFCs

Decisions include Rs 30,000 cr special liquidity scheme and a Rs 45,000 cr partial credit guarantee scheme

Published: 14th May 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wearing a home-made protective mask arrives to resume office in New Delhi Wednesday April 13 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a booster shot for non-banking financial companies (NBFC), housing finance companies (HFC) and microfinance institutions (MFI).

The decisions include a Rs 30,000 crore Special Liquidity Scheme, which will help the needy NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs with capital, in case they fail to raise money through the traditional debt market routes. Besides, the Centre also announced another Rs 45,000 crore Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme 2.0 for NBFCs, hoping they will in turn lend it to MSMEs and retail borrowers.

While the proposed Rs 30,000 crore liquidity support will enhance investments in primary and secondary market transactions in investment-grade debt papers of NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs and increase liquidity, the Rs 45,000 crore Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme will help companies with low credit rating, including that of AA and below, given the sovereign backing for the first 20 per cent of the loss.

According to Harsh Shrivastava, CEO, MFIN, the twin measures will not only help in providing liquidity support but also increase the confidence among the lenders to the 5.8 crore microfinance borrowers, and spur onward lending all the country. “These measures are historic and will help restart the rural economy as the microfinance borrowers rebuild their businesses. We appreciate the government’s recognition of the industry’s need for a partial credit guarantee and enhanced liquidity support,” he added.

Similarly, Prabhat Chaturvedi, CEO, Netafim Agricultural Financing Agency, believes that as far as NBFCs are concerned, “the special liquidity scheme, where the government will buy investment-grade debt papers of NBFCs, will be helpful for those NBFCs providing moratorium to borrowers but were unable to avail the same benefit from lenders”. Experts, however, say a lot depends on banks if they would play ball given that a textbook definition of what constitutes investment-grade debt paper varies from bank to bank.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Coronavirus COVID19 Lockdown NBFC
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp