STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Proposed IBC changes to benefit MSMEs, but delay resolutions of stressed firms

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has already extended the minimum threshold to initiate insolvency proceeding by six months and we intend to extend this by another six months.

Published: 17th May 2020 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference to announce the fifth and final tranche of economic stimulus package at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Sunday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference to announce the fifth and final tranche of economic stimulus package at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Extending relaxations to companies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said no fresh insolvency will be initiated for one year and coronavirus-related debt will be excluded from definition of ‘default’ under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). That apart, the minister also announced decriminalisation of the Companies Act violations involving minor and procedural defaults — shortcomings in CSR reporting, inadequacies in board report, filing defaults, delay in holding AGM as part of ease of doing business, while delivering the fifth and final tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus.

“The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has already extended the minimum threshold to initiate insolvency proceeding by six months and we intend to extend this by another six months. To bring these changes in the IBC immediately, an ordinance will be promulgated,” Sitharaman said, adding a special insolvency framework will also be notified under section 240-A of IBC for small businesses which are among the hardest hit due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. 

While many companies can breathe easy to an extent as several misses have been decriminalised and the threshold for filing insolvency proceedings has been increased from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 1 crore, resolution of stressed assets is set to take a beating due to blanket suspension of defaults, say experts.

“The blanket ban defeats the objective of IBC. What happens to the entities that were bad or doubtful prior to the pandemic. The unscrupulous borrowers who have also got relief following the MCA notification should be dealt differently. Such blanket ban may throw the wrong signal on performance of contractual obligations by parties and the legal protection available to the aggrieved party. The already stressed banking industry shall face more heat and disadvantage,” said Rajesh Narain Gupta, managing partner, SNG & Partners. Gupta suggested it would have been a better move if banks were directed to decide whether to initiate any legal action or not under IBC on the basis of performance of the borrower and provide a reasoned note if the default is attributable to COVID-19.

Similarly, it would have been wise to have the 'Section 10' option, which allows a company to opt for an insolvency on their own, still available, said Dinkar Venkatasubramanian, partner and leader, restructuring and turnaround services, Ernst & Young. "Also, for the recovery of businesses, the recent announcements will have to be accompanied by an effective mechanism from the government to solve the debt overhang - perhaps a one-time debt restructuring mechanism or a pre-pack regulation. It would also need clarity on aspects like what can be termed as ‘COVID-19 related debt’," he added.

Veena Sivaramakrishnan, partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co also warned that the suspension of proceedings for a year will lead to delay in resolution process.

“While the MSME amendments have given some breathing space to the sector, a few questions like why should an entity not refer itself to insolvency, what is the parallel regime of resolution, what is the framework for creditors to come up with a viable resolution plan outside IBC, continue to remain unanswered,” she observed.

Experts also believe that there could be a sudden surge in cases being referred under IBC after an year. "The one-year time frame appears adequate for the entities to sort out any temporary cash flow mismatches, but if the severity of the pandemic were to increase, thereby increasing the longevity of the lockdown or even fresh lockdowns later delaying economic revival, then we could see a sudden surge in cases being referred under the IBC after the one-year period. This could be detrimental to the resolution process, which is already facing challenges from over-burdened tribunals, pointed out Abhishek Dafria, vice-president, ICRA. 

In fact, future resolutions are likely to suffer from lower valuations and possible lesser interest from bidders due to the uncertainty across sectors, which in turn, could result in creditors having to agree on higher haircuts to successfully conclude the resolutions. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman MSMEs Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code IBC
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp