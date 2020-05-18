STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Accenture acquires Ahmedabad-based Byte Prophecy

The acquisition will add nearly 50 data science and data engineering experts, with a particular focus on insight automation, to Accenture Applied Intelligence, said the company.

Published: 18th May 2020 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Accenture

Accenture (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Accenture has acquired Byte Prophecy, an automated insights and big data analytics company based in Ahmedabad, to meet the growing demand for enterprise-scale AI and digital analytics solutions across the region.

The acquisition will add nearly 50 data science and data engineering experts, with a particular focus on insight automation, to Accenture Applied Intelligence, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The move will deepen existing consulting and technology capabilities that help clients in areas such as data foundations and advanced analytics, it said.

Piyush N Singh, Accenture's market unit lead for India and sales lead for Growth Markets, said: "Beyond advanced technology capabilities, Accenture brings our clients a co- innovation mindset, and in Byte Prophecy we found a partner with the right mix of technology and consulting skills, and a client-centric innovation culture."

Founded in 2011, Byte Prophecy has worked closely with Accenture Ventures since 2018 on open innovation efforts, collaborating and co-innovating with Accenture and its clients in Asia Pacific on advanced data and analytics projects, the statement said.

"Our team has already been working with Byte Prophecy over the past two years, and together we've helped clients build the strong data foundations that are the cornerstone for successful AI adoption," said Athina Kanioura, Accenture's chief analytics officer and global lead for Applied Intelligence.

"Officially making Byte Prophecy's people and capabilities part of Accenture is a testament to the shared vision of shared success weve seen in our joint efforts," Kanioura said.

"Our experience working with Accenture has helped us better understand customer pain points and fine-tune our solution to respond with greater agility to clients' needs," said Mrugank Parikh, co-founder, Byte Prophecy.

The opportunity to become part of Accenture Applied Intelligence will enable us to jointly build stronger assets and expand our services to more clients in the emerging markets, Parikh said.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Accenture Byte Prophecy
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp