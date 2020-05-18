STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India-focussed offshore funds, ETFs see USD 5 billion outflow in Q4 fiscal year 2020-21

Flows into offshore funds are generally considered to be long-term in nature, whereas flows into offshore ETFs indicate predominantly short-term money.

Published: 18th May 2020 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Dollar notes, FDI

For representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India-focussed offshore funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) witnessed a net outflow of USD 5 billion in three months ended March 2020, making it the eighth consecutive quarter of withdrawal amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Morningstar report.

In comparison, a net outflow of USD 2.1 billion was witnessed during the quarter ended December. Since the quarter ended June 2018, the category has lost USD 16.3 billion of net assets. India-focussed offshore funds and ETFs are some of the eminent investment vehicles through which foreign investors invest in Indian equity markets.

Of the total quarterly net outflow of USD 5 billion, India-focussed offshore ETFs registered a net withdrawal of USD 3.6 billion, while the remaining USD 1.4 billion was withdrawn by India-focussed offshore funds, the report noted.

The gravity of the situation in recent times can be gauged from the fact that the net outflows for the category in the first three months of 2020 was close to the amount of net outflows the category witnessed in the calendar year 2018 (USD 5.3 billion) and 2019 (USD 5.9 billion).

Flows into offshore funds are generally considered to be long-term in nature, whereas flows into offshore ETFs indicate predominantly short-term money.

"Higher net outflows from India-focussed offshore funds indicate that foreign investors with long-term investment horizons have been adopting a cautious stance towards India. Though this is concerning, but not entirely unexpected, given the country's current economic landscape and uncertainty over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global as well as domestic economy," the report said.

"The future trend of the flows in the India-focussed offshore fund and ETF category would revolve around how India fares in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic versus other comparable countries and how the government brings the country's dwindling economy back on track amid multiple hindrances," it added.

The shock of the coronavirus pandemic has been much more severe and faster than any other financial disruption witnessed in the past. The sharp drop in the equity markets decreased the asset base of India-focussed offshore funds and ETFs.

During the quarter, their assets declined to USD 29.8 billion from USD 49.4 billion recorded in the previous quarter. During the quarter ended March 2020, all three segments -- large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap -- performed negatively.

The Sensex fell by 28.5 per cent, while BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices dropped 29.4 per cent and 29.9 per cent, respectively. The value of investment into Indian equities in foreign funds tumbled to an estimated USD 134.5 billion during the quarter ended March 2020 against USD 199.5 billion recorded in the previous quarter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ETF outflow Offshore funds
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp