STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

PM Modi's financial package: Floodgates opened for big reforms

Centre on Sunday set the ground for mergers of PSUs in strategic areas and privatisation of PSUs in all other areas, announcing that not more than four PSUs would be allowed in strategic areas.

Published: 18th May 2020 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PIB)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi government seems to have decided that unleashing a wave of economic reforms would be the best way forward to catalyse Indian industry. The reforms push comes on top of the Rs 21 lakh crore stimulus and liquidity measures announced by the Centre over the past few days.

After allowing foreign investment in defence industries up to a majority 74% and unveiling a spate of mining and power sector reforms, the Centre on Sunday set the ground for mergers of PSUs in strategic areas and privatisation of PSUs in all other areas, announcing that not more than four PSUs would be allowed in strategic areas.

It also eased the rules of business for corporates saying no insolvencies will kick in for one year for businesses due to loan defaults in view of the pandemic.

The government wants to increase competitiveness of domestic firms and attract global industry seeking newer locations, said Prof Biswajit Dhar of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, an expert on foreign trade and investment.

However, offficials said the wave of privatisation, which would follow, may not happen before the next financial year as market conditions are not conducive now for large sales of enterprises.

The government on Sunday also said it would spend `40,000 crore more on the National Rural Employment Guarantee programme to give jobs to migrant workers who have fled cities for their villages amid the lockdown.

“Since many have gone back to their villages”, they might face job loss and so, “if they enroll, they can get jobs” under the scheme, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her fifth and last tranche of measures to counteract the pandemic. “This will help generate 300 more person days,” added Anurag Thakur, MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs.

Considering the revenue fall of States, the finance minister, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, increased advance limits for states by 60% and hiked the borrowing limits from 3% to 5%, with a rider that these hikes will be linked with specific reforms such as increasing job creation through investment and promoting urban development, health and sanitation.

The guidelines also specified the restrictions that have not been lifted such as night curfew, which will continue to remain in force on the movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, between 7 pm and 7 am. And the limitation on number of people attending funerals and weddings, which still remains the same as 20 and 50 respectively.

The Centre said that vulnerable i.e., persons above 65 years of age, with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, shall continue to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes. The ministry encouraged use of Aarogya Setu app.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PSUs Narendra Modi Economic package
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp