STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Swiggy lays off 1100 employees, to shut down $24.5-million cloud kitchen business 

Swiggy CEO, Co-Founder, Sriharsha Majety wrote in a blog post addressed to his employees that the decision to trim the company's workforce is easily the hardest decision he had to take.

Published: 18th May 2020 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Swiggy, food delivery app

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

India's largest online food delivery company Swiggy has announced that it is letting go of 1100 employees across all grades, functions in the cities and at the head office over the next few days as the sector is jolted by the massive loss in business brought on by the COVID pandemic.  

Swiggy CEO, Co-Founder, Sriharsha Majety wrote in a blog post addressed to his employees that the decision to trim the company's workforce is easily the hardest decision he had to take. 

The Bengaluru-headquartered Swiggy also said that it will shut down its cloud-kitchen business (started two years ago) which may not even remain highly relevant for the next 18 months as the world adapts to a new normal in the post-COVID environment.

"Since the onset of COVID, we have already begun the process of shutting down our kitchen facilities temporarily or permanently, depending on their outlook and profitability profile. We are already operating at significantly lower levels on our staffing and physical infra than our earlier footprint, and will continue to optimise before we get more clarity on order volumes for food delivery," Majety said. 

Swiggy was operating more than 1000 cloud kitchens across 14 cities for its restaurant partners with an investment of $24.5 million.

ALSO READ | Atmanirbhar Bharat: Nirmala Sitharaman goes Dutch to bear costs of revival, but will it help?

As the food delivery major works on its way to profitability, Swiggy said that cost optimisation including employee costs  had become pivotal to survive the storm.

The Swiggy CEO said that 1100 employees who will be laid-off will be handed at least three months of salary irrespective of their period of tenure/notice period. 

"For every year they have spent with us, we will be offering an extra month of ex-gratia in addition to their notice period pay, working out to between 3-8 months of salary depending on the tenure," he added.

Swiggy will also extend the ESOP benefit measures (by waiving off one-year ESOP cliff for those that have not completed one year and extend the benefits for the notice period) to the impacted workforce. The employees who have been fired will be contacted through one-on-one video calls, the Swiggy CEO added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Swiggy COVID Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp