STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SoftBank's Vision Fund posts massive USD 18 billion loss, Jack Ma quits board

The exit of Ma, co-founder of Ali Baba, could lead to further distancing of SoftBank from one of its largest portfolio companies

Published: 19th May 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Alibaba chief Jack Ma

Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo| AP)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Japanese conglomerate SoftBank on Monday said its Vision Fund – one of the world’s largest tech investors – lost a staggering USD 17.7 billion last fiscal due to dismal performance by its unicorn portfolio companies including WeWork, Uber and OYO. The Tokyo-headquartered firm said it incurred a loss of nearly USD 9 billion for the fiscal ended in March 2020.

The bleak number came on a day when the firm’s high-profile board member Jack Ma stepped down. The exit of Ma, co-founder of Ali Baba, could lead to further distancing of SoftBank from one of its largest portfolio companies. The group has now nominated three new directors, as investors seek more transparency.

ALSO READ| Tough step for restructure: WeWork India lays off 20 per cent staff

During the earnings presentation on Monday, SoftBank Chairman Masayoshi Son compared COVID-19 to the Great Depression. He said tech start-ups were falling "in a valley of coronavirus". Painting a grim future, he said that out of the 88 companies the group has invested in, 15 are likely to go bankrupt and 15 unicorns can survive the tide and bring more investments.

Some of SoftBank’s biggest portfolio companies, including Uber, WeWork, OYO have already fired thousands of employees the world over. On Monday, WeWork India CEO Karan Virwani wrote to his employees saying “an immediate need to cut costs has led the company to cut 20 per cent of its workforce (100 employees) in India”. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Softbank Jack Ma Softbank loss Vision Fund
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp