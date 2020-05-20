PMO takes stock of job loss, asks ministries to submit exact numbers

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amidst high job loss numbers quoted by the industry and analysts, the Prime Minister’s Office has asked various ministries to submit the details of job losses in different sectors. Sources in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) said that an internal mail has been sent from the PMO which, besides other things, has asked to submit the exact assessment of job loss numbers during the lockdown period.

“There have been many reports that claim high number of job losses. While the ministry is not denying job loss, the PMO wants the exact quantum of loss of both formal and informal jobs, so that it can initiate steps accordingly,” said a senior official from the MSME ministry.Officials claimed that similar mails have been forwarded to the Ministry of Commerce and Industries, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Ministry of Textiles, among others.The officials have been asked to submit the report by June 15.

The PMO’s direction to the ministries comes after the unemployment tracker survey released by the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy (CMIE) on Tuesday said 27 million youths in the age group of 20-30 years lost their jobs in April.

“Unemployment may rise to 35 per cent from 7.6 per cent, resulting in 136 million jobs lost and a total of 174 million unemployed. Poverty alleviation will receive a setback, significantly changing the fortunes of many, putting 120 million people into poverty and 40 million into abject poverty,” a recent report by international management consulting firm Arthur D. Little has said.

Representatives of employment-intensive sectors such as exports and hospitality have warned of more reduction in employment in their respective segments, if the Central government does not take immediate steps to boost businesses.

