STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

PMO takes stock of job loss, asks ministries to submit exact numbers

Amidst high job loss numbers quoted by the industry and analysts, the Prime Minister’s Office has asked various ministries to submit the details of job losses in different sectors.

Published: 20th May 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Job loss

For representational purposes

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amidst high job loss numbers quoted by the industry and analysts, the Prime Minister’s Office has asked various ministries to submit the details of job losses in different sectors. Sources in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) said that an internal mail has been sent from the PMO which, besides other things, has asked to submit the exact assessment of job loss numbers during the lockdown period.

“There have been many reports that claim high number of job losses. While the ministry is not denying job loss, the PMO wants the exact quantum of loss of both formal and informal jobs, so that it can initiate steps accordingly,” said a senior official from the MSME ministry.Officials claimed that similar mails have been forwarded to the Ministry of Commerce and Industries, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Ministry of Textiles, among others.The officials have been asked to submit the report by June 15.

The PMO’s direction to the ministries comes after the unemployment tracker survey released by the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy (CMIE) on Tuesday said 27 million youths in the age group of 20-30 years lost their jobs in April.

“Unemployment may rise to 35 per cent from 7.6 per cent, resulting in 136 million jobs lost and a total of 174 million unemployed. Poverty alleviation will receive a setback, significantly changing the fortunes of many, putting 120 million people into poverty and 40 million into abject poverty,” a recent report by international management consulting firm Arthur D. Little has said.

Representatives of employment-intensive sectors such as exports and hospitality have warned of more reduction in employment in their respective segments, if the Central government does not take immediate steps to boost businesses.

Big digits
According to the unemployment tracker survey released by the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy (CMIE) on Tuesday, 27 million youths in the country falling in the age group of 20-30 years lost their jobs in April

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PMO job loss unemployment MSME sector loockdown coronavirus
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp