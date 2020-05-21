STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Cabinet approves revenue-sharing method for coal mine auctions

The upper ceiling for upfront amount has been fixed at Rs 500 crore for mines with reserves above 200 million tonne and Rs 100 crore for up to 200 million tonne reserves.

Published: 21st May 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Coal India

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the auction methodology for commercial mining and sale of coal by private companies on a revenue sharing model. The decision, which was taken during the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, allows ease of eligibility criteria for bidders and performance-linked incentives to boost coal production, as government tries to lift up investor sentiments.

The new methodology for coal mine auctions will entail reduced upfront payment, and the bidders will be required to bid for a percentage share of revenue payable to the government.

“The floor price shall be 4 per cent of the revenue share. Bids would be accepted in multiples of 0.5 per cent of the revenue share till the percentage of revenue share is up to 10 per cent; and thereafter, the bids would be accepted in multiples of 0.25 per cent of the revenue share. There will be a 50 per cent rebate to the mine owner in the revenue share they pay to the state, in case of early production,” the coal ministry said in a statement.

Nearly 50 coal blocks, including a few large mines, are expected to be put out for auction under phase-1.
The upper ceiling for upfront amount has been fixed at Rs 500 crore for mines with reserves above 200 million tonne and Rs 100 crore for up to 200 million tonne reserves.

“This methodology is oriented to make maximum coal available in the market at the earliest and enable adequate competition, which will allow discovery of market prices for the blocks and faster development of coal blocks. Higher investment will create direct and indirect employment in coal bearing areas, especially in the mining sector, and will have an impact on economic development of these regions,” the coal ministry explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
commercial mining coal mining Cabinet
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp