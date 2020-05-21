DPIIT to market Brand India via 10 mega clusters

Sesa sen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stepping up its game to attract investments from foreign companies, the Department Of Promotion Of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has drawn up a list of 13 mega clusters, where individual investment pitches could be made. These include the industry belts of Noida-Greater Noida, the Mumbai-Aurangabad cluster, Amritsar-Jalandhar-Ludhiana, NH 48 (Manesar-Neemrana), Lucknow-Kanpur, Haldia-Tajpur, Kandla-Mundra, Durg-Bhilai, Vadodara-Bharuch, Surat-Hazira-Vapi, Chennai-Sri City, Coimbatore-Salem-Tirupur and Kochi-Trivandrum.

"Textiles, electronics & consumer appliances, capital goods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, automobiles and components, footwear & leather products, chemicals & petrochemicals, food-processing, plastic products and telecom equipment are some of the sectors we are looking at. We will hand-hold the firms across their entire investment lifecycle if they set up factories in India," said Invest India MD & CEO Deepak Bagla.

Invest India — an investment facilitation joint under DPIIT — along with professional services firm JLL, has come up with a guide detailing the unique proposition of each of these industrial hotspots. The handbook, which also elaborates on the two-tier tax incentive structure from the state and Central governments, will benefit the potential investors for grounding investments in India, Bagla added.

Titled Great Places for Manufacturing in India, the guidebook illustrates India’s distinct advantages such as incentives for industries, young and growing workforce, host to global in-house centres (GICs) and global centre of excellence (GCoEs) for several manufacturing companies that provide for more robust R&D and nearly 22 million square feet of ready-built industrial space ready to be occupied in 6-8 weeks. About 1,000 global firms have been shortlisted by Invest India for investment pitches across the United States, Japan, Germany, Taiwan, France and Middle East. That apart, companies based in China, with a strong focus on exports, will be approached.