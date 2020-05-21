STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Uber expands 'Connect' service to five more Indian cities

Uber said its new package delivery service will adhere to all guidelines laid down by authorities, and all driver partners associated with Uber Connect have undergone virtual training exercises.

Published: 21st May 2020 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Uber

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ride-hailing platform Uber on Thursday said its package delivery service 'Connect' has been rolled out in five more cities - New Delhi, Noida, Hyderabad, Chennai and Chandigarh.

The service, which was piloted last week in Kolkata, Jaipur, Guwahati and Gurgaon, enables residents to send and receive items from each other within city limits, while maintaining social distancing amid COVID-19 outbreak.

"The positive response to our pilot program last week has encouraged us to expand the availability of Uber Connect," Uber India and South Asia Director-Operations and Head of Cities Prabhjeet Singh said in a statement.

It helps support cities and communities through Uber's technology and network by moving what matters. Additionally, it creates earning opportunities for driver partners, Singh added.

All packages sent via Uber Connect need to be transportable on a two-wheeler vehicle, be under 5 kilograms in weight, securely sealed and items such as alcohol, recreational drugs, or dangerous and illegal items are not allowed to be sent.

Uber said its new package delivery service will adhere to all guidelines laid down by authorities, and all driver partners associated with Uber Connect have undergone virtual training exercises for this service.

Like on-demand trips, customers will be able to monitor the trip's progress prior to pickup, en route, and at the dropoff. Customers can also share the delivery status with the recipient of the package.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uber COVID19 Lockdown Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp