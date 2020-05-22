Amazon India to hire 50,000 contractual employees amid soaring demand 

Bismah Malik By

BENGALURU: Amazon India has said that it will hire 50,000 contractual workers for various operations at its fulfillment centres (FCs) and delivery networks amid a surging demand after the government allowed the e-commerce companies to deliver non-essential products across all zones barring containment areas.

This will be to fill a variety of roles in their FCs and delivery network, including part-time flexible work opportunities as independent contractors with Amazon Flex.

The associates will join thousands of other associates across Amazon India’s fulfillment and delivery network and assist them to pick, pack, ship and deliver customers’ orders more efficiently, the e-tailer said in a statement.

The e-commerce firm said that it has made close to 100 significant changes in their logistics operations including mandatory face covering, daily temperature checks in buildings, and increased frequency and intensity of cleaning at all sites to ensure the safety of thousands of its associates.

"We want to continue helping customers all over India get everything they need so they can continue to practice social distancing. To enable this, we are creating work opportunities for close to 50,000 seasonal associates across our fulfillment and delivery network. This will also keep as many people as possible working during this pandemic while providing a safe work environment for them," Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon said.

The move is in tandem with an announcement by Amazon made in March that it will ramp up hiring by opening 100,000 full and part-time positions globally. The company also said it will invest $350 million for increasing the pay of various teams during the COVID crisis.

Amazon Chief, Jeff Bezos had earlier said that the e-tailer aims to create 1 million jobs by 2025.