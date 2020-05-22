STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Real Estate sector welcomes repo rate cut, but seeks long pending one-time loan restructuring demand

Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Property Consultants said that home loan interest rates have already gone down substantially over the last year.

Published: 22nd May 2020 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

Real estate

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Friday announcement to cut repo rate by 40 basis points (bps) — from 4.40 per cent to 4 per cent and extend moratorium by three months — was widely welcomed by the country's Real Estate players. If the benefit of rate cut is passed to the final consumers by financial institutions, the sector at large feels it can uplift sentiments of home buyers and improve liquidity constraints faced by developers. 

"This is another big announcement which will ease liquidity for developers. However, the quick transmission will be key to the huge liquidity infused by RBI," said Surendra Hiranandani, Chairman and Managing Director, House of Hiranandani. He added that the current scenario offers excellent investment opportunities in residential real estate as affordability is at all-time high. 
 
Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Property Consultants said that home loan interest rates have already gone down substantially over the last year, and are presently at an all-time low averaging between 7.15 per cent to 7.8 per cent.

"Today’s repo rate cut will further help banks to lower home loan interest rates, which may get several more fence-sitters onto the market. Moreover, the repo rate cut may compel banks to reduce the interest rates for FDs even further - this could result in even more people leaning towards housing as a better investment option," Puri said. 

However, real estate players continue to seek their one-time loan restructuring demand, which was not addressed by the Apex bank on Friday. 

Satish Magar, President, CREDAI National, said, "We expected more stringent measures from the RBI booster to revive the economy. The move of moratorium extension is a short term piecemeal solution to a long term problem. The interest rate should be reduced with firm liquidity measures as this is the   need of the hour backed by one -time restructuring of loans to help the real estate sector from crumbling."

He added, "RBI has tried to ease the pressure on borrowers and has extended group exposure limit for lenders to corporates from 25% to 30 % but this is not enough to solve the ongoing liquidity crisis. The government now needs to ensure that banks are forthcoming and are passing on the benefits to us currently, there is a dearth of income in the sector owing to the COVID crisis."

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, “It would have been a big respite if the long-standing real estate industry demand for a one-time restructuring of loans was allowed along with the measures announced today. The expected contraction of the GDP is worrisomely emanating from a significant drop in private consumption. While the RBI has taken steps to boost liquidity, one of the real challenges of boosting demand remains, which we hope that subsequent announcements will address.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Real Estate Repo rate cut
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp