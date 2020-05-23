STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Delhi HC disposes of plea to ensure people aren't denied essential commodities for not having Aarogya Setu app

The court noted that the petitioner does not press this petition at this stage and submitted that they shall prefer a representation to the concerned respondent authorities.

Published: 23rd May 2020 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High court

Delhi High court

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has disposed of a petition seeking direction to the Centre to ensure that any private establishment does not deny access to essential and non-essential commodities to individuals who do not have a downloaded Aarogya Setu app.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan on Friday disposed of the petition filed by advocate Shashi Pratap Singh through his lawyer Ashim Shridhar.

The court noted that the petitioner does not press this petition at this stage and submitted that they shall prefer a representation to the concerned respondent authorities.

The plea sought to address an urgent issue of denial of access to essential commodities by private establishments for not having a downloaded, installed and working version of the 'Aarogya Setu app' despite the fact that there is no such direction from the Union of India or the Govt of Delhi in any of the guidelines governing the national lockdown.

The petitioner told the court he was recently denied access to an establishment in the national capital where he had gone to purchase certain essential commodities on the ground that he did not have a downloaded, installed and working version of the 'Aarogya Setu" app on his mobile phone.

He said that in the time of pandemic when essential commodities and its supplies have been specifically kept operating to ensure that every individual can access them, such an action is extremely detrimental to the interests of the general public as it is equivalent to denying equal access to everyone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi High court Delhi HC Aarogya Setu app
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp