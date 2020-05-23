STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Lockdown relaxations help crude oil recover, but its not out of the woods

Friday’s price movements stand as an example of how vulnerable crude oil prices are to the demand situation.

Published: 23rd May 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas. (Photo | Reuters)

Representational image (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Steadily easing lockdowns across the world and the consequent uptick in fuel demand has resulted in crude oil prices rising at a fair clip over the past month, trading at around the $34-36 per barrel mark currently. However, while the commodity has doubled in value since its record low of $16 a barrel in late April, analysts note that this upward surge is unlikely to be sustained for long.

Friday’s price movements stand as an example of how vulnerable crude oil prices are to the demand situation. Renewed worries over China’s post-lockdown economic recovery saw Brent crude lose over 5 per cent of its value in just one session. “The past month’s price increase has primarily been due to the easing of lockdowns globally and the expected improvement in demand. But, any price increase will eventually see more production come online, which may result in another sharp decline,” said a senior executive at a State-run oil marketing company.

Apart from China, fuel demand in the world’s third largest consumer of crude — India — is also a worry. According to industry sources, fuel demand has been rising following a widespread easing of transport and industrial restrictions. But it is still only around 60-70 per cent of the normal levels.

In fact, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), India’s petroleum product demand is expected to decline by as much as 8 per cent in the calender year 2020. “We expect oil demand to fall by 180 kb/d YoY in Q1FY20 and 1.3 mb/d in Q2FY20. Consumption should return to year-ago levels by Q4FY20. Overall, Indian demand is expected to drop by 415 kb/d in 2020. Gasoil/diesel and gasoline will be the most affected,” IEA said in its May report.

Analysts note that any sharp upsurge in supply, despite the OPEC+ deal to make production cuts, or any new decline in demand may well see crude oil dip to multi-decade lows again.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Crude Oil Coronavirus Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp