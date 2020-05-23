STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

MSME needs, Atma Nirbhar discussed in meeting with PSBs

Finance minister met PSB heads via video conferencing on friday

Published: 23rd May 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference to announce the fifth and final tranche of economic stimulus package at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Sunday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference to announce the fifth and final tranche of economic stimulus package at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Easy availability of liquidity, restructuring of loans, and stress in the financial sector were some of the top points discussed as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met heads of public sector banks on Friday, amidst the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

“A review meeting through video conferencing was held with all PSBs. Everybody aligned on the need for quickly addressing the needs of MSMEs and other customers,” the Department of Financial Services said.
Some officials who attended the meeting said that MSME loans and implementation of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat economic package was at the centre of the talks.

“The emphasis was on successful implementation of the schemes announced last week. There was general agreement that MSMEs need hand-holding at this moment. The FM emphasised that the role of banks will be very important in the success of the schemes announced,” said a finance ministry official.

Bankers, on the other hand, highlighted the increasing pressure on their manpower, stress on the sector and also lack of clarity on the restructuring of loans and non-performing asset (NPA) norms.

“While the RBI has increased the moratorium period, bankers sought more clarification regarding the NPA norms and loan restructuring. They also pointed out the stress on manpower due to the extended pressure on banks. The finance minister acknowledged the stress,” the official added.

The meeting was proposed for last week, but was postponed due to announce the Rs 20 lakh crore Aatma Nirbhar Bharat package.

The meeting was held after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das concluded the MPC meet, and announced repo and reverse repo rate cuts by 40 bps each. Das also forecasted FY21 GDP growth to be in the negative territory and extended moratorium by three months.

“While borrowers heave a sigh of relief, banks and financial institutions will continue to worry. Their access to committed cash flow continues to remain in suspension and in the already stretched system, they will find it a challenge to meet the growing needs of financing, the demand for which will continue to be on an increase,” said Veena Sivaramakrishnan, partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MSME Nirmala Sitharaman PSB
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp