STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IDFC First Bank senior management takes 10 pc pay cut

Managing Director and CEO V Vaidyanathan has voluntarily offered to take a pay cut of 30 per cent in his compensation, including fixed compensation as well as all allowances.

Published: 25th May 2020 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

MUMBAI: IDFC First said on Monday its senior management has volunteered to take a 10 per cent cut in compensation during the current financial year 2020-21.

Managing Director and CEO V Vaidyanathan has voluntarily offered to take a pay cut of 30 per cent in his compensation, including fixed compensation as well as all allowances.

"Such pay cut forms part of the bank's austerity measures which start at the top," he said. "Further, we feel the pain our customers, big, small, micro-enterprises, and people at large are going through, and we also want to be empathetic to the situation."

On the employee front, the bank said it has honoured all offers that were made to new hires before the pandemic, including all lateral hires as well as 550 management trainees.

It also paid 100 per cent of the variable pay to 78.2 per cent of employees for FY20. Variable pay for FY20 was cut more progressively for employees with greater seniority and bonus for senior management was cut by 65 per cent of the eligible amount.

In addition, the lender contributed Rs 5 crore to the PM CARES Fund to support the nation's fight against coronavirus. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IDFC First Bank pay cut coronavirus pandemic COVID-19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp