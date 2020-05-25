STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown extensions economically disastrous: Anand Mahindra 

The Mahindra Group chairman on Monday said lockdown extensions are not just economically disastrous but also create another medical crisis.

Published: 25th May 2020 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 04:27 PM

Chairman and managing director of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra. | PTI File Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday said lockdown extensions are not just economically disastrous but also create another medical crisis.

While acknowledging that choices are not easy for policy makers, he said a lockdown extension will not help.

"Lockdown extensions aren't just economically disastrous, as I had tweeted earlier, but also create another medical crisis," Mahindra said in a tweet.

He was referring to an article that highlighted "the dangerous psychological effects of lockdowns & the huge risk of neglecting non-COVID patients".

Mahindra, who had earlier proposed a comprehensive lifting after 49 days of lockdown, further said, "The choices aren't easy for policy makers but a lockdown extension won't help".

He said, "The numbers (coronavirus cases) will continue to rise & the focus must be on rapid expansion of field hospital beds with oxygen lines".

He further said, "The army has enormous expertise in this".

On March 22, before the government announced nationwide lockdown, Mahindra had proposed such a move expressing concerns over reports that India was likely to have already reached stage 3 of coronavirus transmission.

