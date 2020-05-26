STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coal India arm CMPDIL to see viability of merger of NTPC's two mines in Chhattisgarh

According to the preliminary estimates before exploration, total extractable reserve assessed by the coal ministry was about 1,000 million tonne from these two mines.

Published: 26th May 2020 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Coal India

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Coal India's consultancy arm CMPDIL has been roped in by NTPC to make separate mining plans for Banai and Bhalumuda coal mines in Chhattisgarh with an aim to maximise the extractable reserves by merging operations of the two mines.

The coal ministry had recently asked NTPC to prepare separate mining plans for both the blocks, an official said. "In March 2018, NTPC requested the coal ministry to consider merger of these mines. After pursuing it for the past two years, in February this year, the coal ministry asked NTPC for separate mining plans and asked the PSU to try for more mine capacity," the official said.

Another official close to the development said the two mines were unexplored at the time of allocation to NTPC and the power PSU carried out detailed exploration and prepared geological reports by engaging CMPDIL.

According to the preliminary estimates before exploration, total extractable reserve assessed by the coal ministry was about 1,000 million tonne from these two mines. But after preparation of geological reports, it was found that total extractable reserves from both the blocks will just be 500 million tonne because of difficult geo-mining conditions.

The official said that when NTPC consulted CMPDIL, the latter said if both the blocks were merged they could produce an additional 125 million tonne.

He added that both the coal blocks in Chhattisgarh are adjacent to each other and facing difficulty in dumping of overburden as the areas surrounding the blocks are coal bearing and NTPC could not get such land from Coal India.

"The stripping ratio of these blocks is also very high, more than 7.5 cubic metre per tonne, thus necessitating more area for overburden dumping. Both the blocks were allotted to NTPC in March 2015 and production is expected by 2022-23 if the coal ministry allows merging/combined operation of these two mines by September," the official said.

CMPDIL is a premier consultant in openpit and underground mine planning and design in coal, lignite and other minerals. It has prepared over 900 mining project reports with individual project capacity up to 25 million tonne per annum, according to its website.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CMPDIL Coal India NTPC Chhattisgarh coal mines Coal Ministry
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp