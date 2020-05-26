STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19 effect: TVS Motor implements upto 20 per cent temporary pay cuts for employees

The two-wheeler major has decided to reduce salaries at executive level, barring entry level workmen, from May till October this year.

Published: 26th May 2020 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

TVS

TVS Motor Co. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: TVS Motor Company has cut staff salaries by up to 20 per cent for a period of six months, beginning May, amid coronavirus pandemic. The two-wheeler major has decided to reduce salaries at executive level, barring entry level workmen, from May till October this year.

"In the wake of the unprecedent crisis, the company has rolled out a temporary salary reduction across different levels for a period of six months (May to Oct, 2020)," a TVS Motor Company spokesperson told PTI. The spokesperson added that there will be no salary reduction at the workmen level.

Elaborating on the pay cut, the spokesperson said there will be 5 per cent salary reduction at the junior executive level and about 15 to 20 per cent at the senior management level. TVS Motor Company, which is the third largest two-wheeler firm in the country, had resumed operations at all of its manufacturing facilities across the country on May 6.

The company has four manufacturing plants, three located in India (Hosur in Tamil Nadu, Mysore in Karnataka and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh) and one in Karawang, Indonesia. Besides catering to the domestic market, the two-wheeler maker also exports products to over 60 countries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TVS Motor COVID19 Coronavirus TVS pay cuts
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp