COVID-19 lockdown: Zoomcar resumes operations in 35 cities including Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad

The company has also launched a special 'Zoom to Atmanirbharta' sale to help customers avail personal mobility options.

Published: 26th May 2020 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Parked Zoomcar vehicles outside Thirumangalam Metro station in Chennai

Parked Zoomcar vehicles outside Thirumangalam Metro station in Chennai. (Photo| Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Self-drive car rental platform, Zoomcar on Tuesday said it has resumed operations in as many as 35 cities spanning across various states in the country after the easing of lockdown restrictions. The company has also launched a special 'Zoom to Atmanirbharta' sale to help customers avail personal mobility options that are safe, convenient, and affordable, the car rental firm said on Tuesday.

The operations have restarted in the South and East Zones, including cities such as Bangalore, Mangalore, Hyderabad, Vizag, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi, Calicut, Guwahati, Siliguri, and Bhubaneswar, among others, following the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines easing the restrictions for lockdown 4.0, it said.

However, it added that in the north and west zones and in some cities like Mysore, cars will only be available from 7 am to 7 pm.

"The need for personal mobility solutions has become more important than ever in the wake of the COVID-19 emergency. We are delighted to be able to resume our operations in most cities in the country. Our vehicles will be sanitised thoroughly after every single use to ensure the safety of passengers. We are strictly abiding by the government rules and regulations, and we will continue to update our customers on the status of various cities and safety instructions as further clarity emerges," said Zoomcar CEO and co-founder Greg Moran.

Moran further said keeping the current situation and its impact in mind, the company has come up with a curated offering for its customers.

As part of the special sale, the company will offer a 100 per cent discount with 50 per cent off on initial booking amount and 50 per cent cashback -- on all short-term rental bookings made from May 26 - May 29, it said.

It added that under the offer, the customers can now book for the travel period starting from June 1 onwards, using the code ZAN100. Additionally, free rescheduling for all bookings will be applicable indefinitely, it said.

