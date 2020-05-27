Ola Electric to launch its first e-two wheeler by 2021, acquires Dutch firm Etergo

By Express News Service

Ola Electric said on Wednesday that it will launch its first e-two wheeler by 2021 and is currently running various pilot projects to deploy electric vehicles and charging solutions across cities with a focus on two- and three-wheelers.

Ola Electric also announced that it has acquired a Dutch electric scooter Original equipment manufacturer ( OEM), Etergo BV. The company's focus now is to build a suite of electric and smart urban mobility solutions for global citizens, both in India and around the world.



"Electric two-wheelers are the most efficient and cleanest solution for urban mobility, which will become even more relevant in the post COVID world. With European design, strong engineering collaboration and Indian manufacturing and supply chain, Ola Electric aims to transform the 100-million+ global two-wheeler market, including the 20-million+ Indian two-wheeler market, into a clean energy, digital future," the company said in a statement.

With the acquisition of Etergo, Ola Electric will leverage the Dutch firm's vehicle development experience with leading automotive companies like Tesla, General Motors, Ferrari, Jaguar, and BMW. Etergo's team will continue to be based out of Amsterdam as they join Ola Electric, Ola Electric said.

Founded in 2014, Etergo has developed an all-electric state-of-the-art AppScooter, which has won multiple awards across the world for its innovative design and engineering at CES 2019 and Automotive Brand Contest, Germany amongst others. First revealed in 2018, the AppScooter uses swappable high energy density batteries to deliver a range up to 240km and class-leading acceleration.

"The future of mobility is electric, and the post COVID world presents an opportunity for us to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility globally. Every year, almost twice the number of two-wheelers are sold across the world compared to cars. With electric, digitally connected capabilities, two-wheelers will further emerge as the most preferred urban mobility paradigm around the world and empower every consumer. We look forward to building the best global capabilities in engineering, design, and manufacturing for these products to be made here in India," Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman, Ola Electric said.