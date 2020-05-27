STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ola Electric to launch its first e-two wheeler by 2021, acquires Dutch firm Etergo

Ola Electric hopes to leverage the Dutch firm's vehicle development experience with leading automotive companies like Tesla, General Motors, Ferrari, Jaguar, and BMW.

Published: 27th May 2020 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Ola Cabs. (Photo| PTI)

Ola Cabs. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

Ola Electric said on Wednesday that it will launch its first e-two wheeler by 2021 and is currently running various pilot projects to deploy electric vehicles and charging solutions across cities with a focus on two- and three-wheelers. 

Ola Electric also announced that it has acquired a Dutch electric scooter Original equipment manufacturer ( OEM), Etergo BV. The company's focus now is to build a suite of electric and smart urban mobility solutions for global citizens, both in India and around the world. 
 
"Electric two-wheelers are the most efficient and cleanest solution for urban mobility, which will become even more relevant in the post COVID world. With European design, strong engineering collaboration and Indian manufacturing and supply chain, Ola Electric aims to transform the 100-million+ global two-wheeler market, including the 20-million+ Indian two-wheeler market, into a clean energy, digital future," the company said in a statement.

With the acquisition of Etergo, Ola Electric will leverage the Dutch firm's vehicle development experience with leading automotive companies like Tesla, General Motors, Ferrari, Jaguar, and BMW. Etergo's team will continue to be based out of Amsterdam as they join Ola Electric, Ola Electric said.

Founded in 2014, Etergo has developed an all-electric state-of-the-art AppScooter, which has won multiple awards across the world for its innovative design and engineering at CES 2019 and Automotive Brand Contest, Germany amongst others. First revealed in 2018, the AppScooter uses swappable high energy density batteries to deliver a range up to 240km and class-leading acceleration. 

"The future of mobility is electric, and the post COVID world presents an opportunity for us to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility globally. Every year, almost twice the number of two-wheelers are sold across the world compared to cars. With electric, digitally connected capabilities, two-wheelers will further emerge as the most preferred urban mobility paradigm around the world and empower every consumer. We look forward to building the best global capabilities in engineering, design, and manufacturing for these products to be made here in India," Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman, Ola Electric said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ola Electric
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp