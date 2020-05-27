STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex surrenders opening gains, drops over 60 points; Nifty near 9,000 level

According to experts, market participants were unsure about the extent of pain in the Indian economy as COVID-19 cases continued to rise as the end day of the lockdown neared.

Published: 27th May 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, nifty, stock exchange, shares

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex turned volatile after jumping over 200 points in early trade on Wednesday tracking mixed cues from global markets and uncertainty over the impact of easing lockdown restrictions.

After touching a high of 30,825.18 in opening session, the 30-share index gave up all of its gains to trade 63.21 points or 0.21 per cent lower at 30,546.09.

Similarly, NSE Nifty fell 13.70 points or 0.15 per cent to 9,015.35.

M&M was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, falling around 2 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, Titan, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance.

On the other hand, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, L&T, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp and HDFC Bank were among the gainers.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer declined 63.29 points or 0.21 per cent to end at 30,609.30, while the broader Nifty closed 10.20 points or 0.11 per cent down at 9,029.05.

Foreign portfolio investors purchased equities worth Rs 4,716.13 crore in the capital market on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.

According to experts, market participants were unsure about the extent of pain in the Indian economy as COVID-19 cases continued to rise as the end day of the lockdown neared.

In the next few days, market is likely to trade range-bound with a zig-zag fashion as traders will prefer not to carry forward their open positions on uncertainty in the global markets, they said.

The number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1,51,767 and the death toll touched 4,337, as per health ministry data.

Globally, the number of cases linked to the disease has crossed 55.89 lakh and the deceased tally stood around 3.50 lakh.

Meanwhile, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were in the red, while those in Tokyo and Seoul were trading with gains.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a positive note in overnight trade.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.17 per cent lower at USD 36.11 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp