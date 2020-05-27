STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Smooth take-off for aviation stocks unlikely  

The chaos and difficulty in resuming operations have dented gains made by aviation sector stocks last week.

Published: 27th May 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Early last week when aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that India would open its domestic sky from May 25, the move was widely welcomed by the crises-hit aviation sector who had little or nothing to receive from the government’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package. Soon after, share prices of IndiGo and SpiceJet jumped and immediate bookings in large numbers were made by passengers.

The excitement, however, was short-lived. Stringent quarantine norms announced by some states and restriction on flight operation caused immense pain to passengers on day one. As many as 630 flights were cancelled on day one. The chaos and difficulty in resuming operations dented gains made by stocks last week. Share prices of Indigo and SpicetJet fell 3.40 per cent and 2.22 per cent, respectively on the BSE on Tuesday.

A bigger blow came to the sector, when a passenger travelling in an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Coimbatore on Monday was found to be Covid-19 positive. “This is going to have a big impact on the sentiments of passengers who are already uncomfortable flying at this point of time. If more passengers are found Covid-19 positive in the coming days, we don’t know what steps the Union/State Government might take” said a senior executive of a private carrier.  He added that institutional quarantine announced by some states and delay in opening up operations in states such as West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh is already weighing on the recovery of the sector.

West Bengal will resume on May 28 with just 10 departures and 10 arrivals daily.

Low demand for flights is also impacting airfares, which is almost similar to pre-COVID days. According to Nishant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip.com, average fare in sectors such as Delhi - Mumbai is around Rs 3900 while in Delhi- Bengaluru it is around Rs 4900.

He says that flights to Bangalore will be reduced by airlines as passengers are avoiding travel there because of mandatory quarantine. Also, the Chennai e-pass website is down most of the time, impacting flights to the southern state.

However, easing of relaxation in quarantine for Mumbai travellers and expected opening of Kolkata improved bookings on Tuesday. "So far limited cancellations have been seen. Overall, the second day for sure is better than the first," Pitti said.

Despite opening up, experts feel the sector needs capital infusion to survive the pandemic. Rating agency ICRA in a recent note said considering the daily net loss of Rs 75-90 crore during the shutdown of operations and the expected weak demand, the Indian aviation industry will require additional funding of Rs 325-350 billion over FY2021-23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aviation sector
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp