Tamil Nadu government signs 17 investment MoUs worth Rs 15,128 crore​

The MoUs were signed with companies that are already operating in the state like Daimler India Commercial Vehicles and also with new investors.

Published: 27th May 2020 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

MoUs were signed in the presence of the Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami between the state Industries Department and various MNCs

MoUs were signed in the presence of the Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami between the state Industries Department and various MNCs. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday signed 17 Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) involving an investment of Rs 15,128 crore having a potential to generate about 47,150 jobs. The MoUs were signed with companies that are already operating in the state like Daimler India Commercial Vehicles and also with new investors.

The investing companies are from Germany, Finland, Taiwan, China, France, South Korea, Japan, USA, Australia, England and Netherlands. The details of MoUs signed are:

  • Commercial vehicle maker Daimler India (investment Rs 2,277 crore, 400 jobs);

  • Finnish mobile phone component maker Salcomp (Rs 1,300 crore, 10,000 jobs);

  • Japanese semi-conductor chips maker Polymatech Electronics (Rs 900 crore, 600 jobs);

  • Shoe making joint venture between Taiwan's Chung Jye Company

  • Limited and Aston Shoes Pvt Ltd (Rs 350 crore, 25,000 jobs);

  • Australia's Lai Investment Manager Private Limited (Rs 400 crore, 5,850 jobs) to promote an industrial park

  • South Korea's Mando Automotive India Private Limited to set up a casting facility (Rs 150 crore, 250 jobs);

  • Netherlands' auto component maker Dinex (Rs 100 crore, 300 jobs);

  • Indo-UK joint venture Chennai Power Generation Ltd 750 MW plant powered by natural gas (Rs 3,000 crore, 3,000 jobs);

  • French company IGL India Transplantation Solutions Pvt Ltd (Rs 18 crore, 30 jobs);

  • French company Vivid Solaire Energy Private Limited to expand wind power capacity (Rs 2,000 crore, 600 jobs);

  • US based HDCI Data Centre Holdings Chennai LLP (Rs 2,800 crore, 200 jobs);

  • Singapore's ST Tele Media (Rs 1,500 crore, 200 jobs);

  • German windmill component maker Baettr (Rs 210 crore, 320 jobs);

  • China's electric vehicle maker BYD India Private Limited (Rs 50 crore, 130 jobs);

  • Taiwan's TJR Precision Technology Company Limited (Rs 46 crore, 100 jobs);

  • Japanese sealing material maker Pillar Industries India Pvt Limited (Rs 15 crore, 20 jobs)

  • US based Lincoln Electric research and development centre (Rs 12 crore, 200 jobs)

